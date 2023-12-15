Senate delays holiday recess to strike Ukraine, border deal

(NewsNation) — As House representatives head back to their respective districts for the holiday recess, the Senate remains in Washington, trying to hammer out a deal on Ukraine funding and border security.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is keeping the Senate in town to strike an aid deal on Ukraine before funding runs out.

“To my Republican colleagues who have said action on the border is urgent, let’s keep working to find a solution instead of rushing for the exits. If Republicans are serious about getting something done, they should not be so eager to go home. This may be our last best chance to get this legislation done,” Schumer said.

Republicans said they would block the plan unless it includes support for the southern border to heighten security amid a historic immigration crisis.

The senators will work through the weekend and on Monday before a possible vote next week. Schumer said the chamber wants to strike a deal before the Christmas holiday.

Democrats hope to secure tens of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine while Republicans say they want to see big changes along the border in exchange, including raising the bar for asylum standards to stay in the U.S. as well as expanding expedited removals.

“The hardest issues, you always save for last. We are at those difficult issues at this point,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said. “They’re not difficult for me because I have a sense of why wouldn’t we try to secure the border and have an orderly process. Why would we intentionally allow thousands of people every single day to be released in the country?”

On the other side of Capitol Hill, the House has adjourned for the year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson could call lawmakers back if a deal is reached, but it is all dependent on whether or not a package is passed in the Senate.