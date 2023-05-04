Senator: Calls for clean energy undermine national security

(NewsNation) — During a hearing on evolving threats facing the U.S., Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan called those calling for a reduction in oil and gas production “idiots” who are undermining national security.

Sullivan questioned Director of National Intelligence Dr. Avril Haines and Lt. Gen. Scott Barrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency on energy production as a matter of national security. Sullivan pointed out the U.S. has the capacity to produce more oil and gas to achieve energy independence.

“People close their eyes and scream climate bomb and we can’t produce in Alaska and they have no idea what they’re talking about,” Sullivan said. “These people are idiots and they’re undermining our national security.”

Sullivan said he supports clean energy but that the U.S. still needs to produce more oil and gas.

“That’s ridiculous, we’re going to need oil and gas for decades to come,” he said of those in the Biden administration and Congress who are calling for investment in clean energy and a reduction in fossil fuels.

Haines acknowledged Russia uses energy as a weapon but also noted China has focused on controlling supply chains related to clean energy in an effort to assert its power in the global sphere.

“Russia uses energy as a carrot and stick,” Berrier confirmed, noting that the country tried to use energy supply to sway European allies from supporting Ukraine, while also offering more energy to other countries in an effort to get support.