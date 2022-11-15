Senators voting to protect same-sex, interracial marriage

Close-up of a gay’s hand placing the ring on his friends hand during their gay wedding ceremony

(NewsNation) — A bipartisan group of senators released a statement Monday on moving forward with the “Respect for Marriage Act”, which would recognize same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law.

“The Respect for Marriage Act is a needed step to provide millions of loving couples in same-sex and interracial marriages the certainty that they will continue to enjoy the freedoms, rights, and responsibilities afforded to all other marriages. Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality. We look forward to this legislation coming to the floor and are confident that this amendment has helped earn the broad, bipartisan support needed to pass our commonsense legislation into law.” U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Susan Collins (R-ME), Rob Portman (R-OH), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Republicans will hold a majority in the U.S. House following the midterm elections, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ. The result comes a week after the polls closed, due in part to the election laws in states with the tightest races.

The senators feel confident they can get the 10 required Republican votes to support passage in the Senate.

Under the bill, couples would gain “full faith and credit” of the federal government. It does not, however, require that states issue marriage licenses.

The bill also states the federal government would not be required to recognize polygamous marriages.