Six Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(NewsNation) — Republicans gathered in Las Vegas for the Republican Jewish Coalition‘s leadership convention and many big names seemed to be setting up a possible presidential run.

Former President Donald Trump is the only candidate to officially announce a 2024 run. Here are six Republicans who could challenge him in the primary.

1. Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan blamed Trump for the GOP’s failure to secure a bigger majority in the 2022 midterm elections, saying the Republican Party was in need of real leadership. Hogan specifically called out swing voters as being turned off by some of the “less than stellar” candidates.

There are rumors Hogan is looking at a run himself; he served two terms as governor of Maryland but was term-limited. He refused to endorse the Trump-backed Republican nominee, Dan Cox, in the 2022 race. Cox was defeated by Democrat Wes Moore.

2. Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie didn’t hold back as he blamed Trump for the Republican Party’s losses, saying it happened because the former president puts himself before everybody else. Christie was also critical of election denial being used as a litmus test for candidates.

Christie ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary. He later backed Trump’s candidacy and became the head of his transition team.

3. Chris Sununu

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the Republicans need to stop backing “crazy” and “unelectable” candidates. He didn’t name names, but he did credit the Democrats for backing more extreme candidates in the Republican primaries in hopes of defeating them in the general election.

Sununu has given mixed answers when asked if he’s planning to throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 primary.

4. Mike Pompeo

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joked about facing former Vice President Mike Pence on a debate stage, raising the possibility he’s considering a 2024 run.

NOW: @mikepompeo is on stage at the @RJC. Jokes that he’s the “warm-up” act for @Mike_Pence tonight — saying the next time they see each other they “might be on stage with multiple podiums” — eluding to a possible Presidential debate. Crowd clapped enthusiastically. pic.twitter.com/TokH3jN4Tn — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) November 19, 2022

In a tweet prior to his appearance, Pompeo said Trump promised conservatives they’d be tired of winning but instead, they’re tired of losing.

5. Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directly teased a presidential run in her appearance.

#BREAKING: @NikkiHaley teases a presidential run at the @RJC. “Now that the midterms are over I’ll look at it in a serious way.” Adding that “I’ve never lost an election and I’m not gonna start now.” pic.twitter.com/hwASrc5WAB — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) November 20, 2022

Officially, though, Haley said she won’t decide if she’ll consider entering the race for another few months.

6. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t hint or joke about a run in his speech, but he’s considered a front-runner, and donors are already throwing support behind a potential campaign.

In Las Vegas, he said he would be focusing on his day job for now.