No speaker, no House: Vote continues into fourth day

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — After three long days of voting, the House still needs a Friday session to elect its speaker. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy came up short in another five votes Thursday during yet another excruciating day of ballots.

McCarthy lost a seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh round of voting Thursday, unable to sway a group of 20 or so holdouts, the majority of whom are part of the House Freedom Caucus to McCarthy’s right.

The House will reconvene at noon ET on Friday for a fourth day of voting, which will continue into the weekend if a speaker isn’t elected.

This goes against what Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) told NewsNation earlier this week:

“This is Washington, we go through this from time to time. It’s unfortunate we’re doing it here, but we’re going to figure it out and elect a speaker. I fully anticipate we’re going to have a speaker by the time we finish our business on Thursday.”

After voting for McCarthy in the first round of voting Tuesday, Donalds switched his selection and has gotten more than a dozen votes for speaker himself in several of the rounds.

“What we’re doing is we’re having really good progress in conversation. I think everybody in the conversation wants to find a solution,” McCarthy told reporters.

The important thing to remember, the Hill’s White House correspondent Alex Gangitano said, is that McCarthy isn’t losing any votes. He is still around the 200 mark.

“Putting in a replacement — like his number two Steve Scalise (R-La.) — to replace him, he says ‘it’s not the time for that yet because I’m not losing votes, I just need to get these people who are detracting and these hard-line Republicans to get with me and try to strike some deals with them,'” Gangitano explained.

NewsNation sources close to McCarthy also insisted that some of the “Never Kevin” bloc started to hint at moving in McCarthy’s direction after the latest round of concessions.

His opponents want to lower the threshold to call for his removal to just one member. McCarthy has countered with five members, fearing any lower number could enable this scenario to happen again.

“How would you like to do this every week?” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb) said, referring to the voting drama on the House floor. “I think that’s the future with a few of these individuals.”

The offer McCarthy presented to the holdouts from the conservative Freedom Caucus and others center around rule changes they have been seeking for months. Those changes would shrink the power of the speaker’s office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence in drafting and passing legislation.

Even if McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he could emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and leaving him constantly under threat of being voted out by his detractors. But he would also be potentially emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in U.S. history.

At the core of the emerging deal is the reinstatement of a House rule that would allow a single lawmaker to make a motion to “vacate the chair,” essentially calling a vote to oust the speaker. McCarthy had resisted allowing it, because it had been held over the head of past Republican Speaker John Boehner, chasing him to early retirement.

The problem for McCarthy is that even if he is getting closer to winning over his detractors, it has not been reflected in the vote, and it’s not clear how many holdouts will ultimately shift back to vote for him.

As the weekend nears, there is going to be some urgency to secure those votes and show positive momentum because some members may not stay in Washington, possibly impacting the vote count — not in McCarthy’s favor.