Johnson is ‘going to excite the grassroots,’ Rep. Brecheen says

(NewsNation) — Members of Congress are returning to work Wednesday after ending a weekslong dispute over who will become speaker of the House.

The chamber’s Republicans voted to elect Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana to lead the body.

Moments after Johnson’s speech, “The Hill on NewsNation” anchor Blake Burman caught up with Oklahoma Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen to discuss Johnson and the future of the House GOP.

“We’ve got a speaker of the House that’s elected that is highly respected,” Brecheen said. “He is somebody that people are inspired to follow.”

Johnson received every Republican vote on the House floor, the first to do so since John Boehner was elected, serving as the 53rd speaker from 2011 to 2015.

“What you see in the last 24 hours is a very organic, authentic enthusiasm for Mike Johnson because of the character that he has,” Brecheen said.

When asked if he felt the House was better off today than before Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster, Brecheen said, “We will walk out of this and suffer no harm in terms of our ability to deliver an effective agenda.”

Johnson was the fourth nominee put forward to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted earlier this month.

“I think Mike, in his heart of hearts, is going to excite because of who he is, is going to excite the grassroots,” Brecheen continued. “And he represents bold colors.”

The Louisiana congressman is an attorney who was first elected to Congress in December 2016 and represents the fourth district of Louisiana. Before winning a seat in the House, he served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017.

The speaker post is Johnson’s first leadership role, and he will now be tasked with negotiating with President Joe Biden.

When asked what happens when Johnson gets into the Oval Office for a one-on-one with the president, Brecheen said, “He is going to delegate, he’s going to pick good people, and he’s going to seek a lot of counsel.

“I think any good leader knows that you get smarter people than you put in positions to help you and aid you and deliver upon your agenda and your mission and your purpose and your values.”

Watch the full interview with Rep. Josh Brecheen in the video player at the top of the page.