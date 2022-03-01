(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening.

Over the course of an hour, Biden commended the strength of the Ukrainian people and criticized Russian aggression before touching on nearly every one of his domestic policy goals, from curbing inflation to re-establishing America’s manufacturing might.

Here are five takeaways from Biden’s speech:

1 – Putin ‘badly miscalculated’

Biden began Tuesday with strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling his attack on Ukraine “premeditated” and “unprovoked,” and reaffirmed his commitment to defend “every inch” of NATO territory.

The president praised the spirit of the Ukrainian people and said Putin “badly miscalculated” when he attacked just six days ago. He emphasized the unity of western allies and said Putin “is now isolated from the world more than ever.”

The president maintained his position that U.S. troops will not be sent to engage with Russian forces in Ukraine. Instead, Biden underscored the sanctions he has put forward with the goal of squeezing the Russian economy.

Biden also announced that the U.S. would be closing American air space to all Russian flights moving forward. The decision follows a similar move announced by Europe and Canada on Sunday.

2 – The battle against inflation

On the topic that many Americans consider the most important issue in the country today, Biden said that getting prices under control is his “top priority.”

Biden acknowledged the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump and grocery stores, attributing the rise in inflation, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, consumer prices jumped 7.5% compared with 12 months earlier — the steepest annual increase in 40 years.

The president said he aims to curb inflation by lowering costs, not wages, and emphasized the importance of increased competition, taking direct aim at pharmaceutical companies and the meatpacking industry.

“Capitalism without competition is not capitalism. Capitalism without competition is exploitation,” Biden said.

3 – Bring back ‘Made in America‘

Biden said it’s time to retire the label “Rust Belt” and look toward the future of American manufacturing. America will have to rely less on foreign supply chains if it is going to compete with China, the president suggested.

“Make more cars and semiconductors in America. More infrastructure and innovation in America. More goods moving faster and cheaper in America. More jobs where you can earn a good living in America,” he said.

The president used the opportunity to bolster his domestic policy agenda, pointing to the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last year.

Biden highlighted recent multi-billion dollar investments by Intel, Ford and General Motors, emphasizing the pride that comes with the label “Made in America.”

4 – Life after coronavirus

The president appeared to declare victory against coronavirus Tuesday night, praising the scientific progress made over the last two years and stressing that “COVID-19 need no longer control our lives.”

“It’s time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again,” Biden said.

Last week, the Centers for Disesase Control and Prevention announced most Americans will no longer have to wear face masks after a significant decrease in cases in recent months.

Despite his optimism, Biden stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and outlined multiple ways the country can return to normal life safely, with the expectation that new variants could arise.

The president also announced plans to rollout, and make available, a new antiviral pill from Pfizer that has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization by 90%.

By the end of the month, 1 million pills will be available, with double that ready in April, according to Biden.

5 – ‘Fund the police’

In a moment that received bipartisan applause, Biden called for more police funding, not less.

“The answer is not to defund the police, it’s to fund the police!” he emphasized. The remark comes in stark contrast to the ‘defund’ slogan that some Democrats have been looking to shake as of late.

According to a recent report from the Council on Criminal Justice, homicides in major U.S. cities have increased 44 percent since 2019 and 5 percent since 2020.

The president also stressed the importance of community-driven solutions that are intended to break the cycle of violence and give young people hope. He said there does not need to be a choice between safety and equal justice, because both are possible.