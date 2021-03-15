States and federal government reevaluate voting laws

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Fallout continues from the 2020 election as state lawmakers debate bills that could alter the way we vote.

Pandemic challenges created the need for changes in voting protocols and some lawmakers still question the legitimacy of the outcome.

At February’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), almost four months after Election Day, former President Donald Trump still said unfounded claims of victory.

In an election unlike any other due to a pandemic, states changed rules and new procedures were put in place to make voting safer.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed a slew of legislative efforts on Monday to ensure election integrity in Texas. He criticized Harris County, the most populous county in Texas, to send out 2 million unsolicited mail-in ballots for the 2020 election. Houston is the county seat of Harris County.



“Also in Harris County, election officials created drive-thru voting which is not authorized by law. Texas law does allow curbside voting as an option only for certain voters,” said Abbott.

Currently, there are more than 200 Republican-led bills in 42 states that critics say would limit ballot access despite courts finding no proof that there was enough election fraud to change the outcome of the election. Republicans claim it’s their attempt to legitimize the process.

Last week, House Democrats passed HR-1, which would be the most sweeping overhaul of election law in history if passed in the Senate.



“HR-1 For The People, for the people, the first 300 pages were written by John Lewis to remove voter suppression tactics from our political system,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The bill faces some challenges in the Senate. President Biden said in a statement he hopes to refine the measure and get it passed into law.