Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors Thursday

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks to reporters as he departs after testifying in the federal trial of Roger Stone, at federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Al Drago)

(NewsNation) — Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon is expected to face a new criminal indictment in New York and surrender to state prosecutors Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Details of the case are currently unclear.

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress last month for resisting a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. The 68-year-old was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee.

Attorneys for Bannon have previously insisted that he has been a political target for Democrats.

In a separate situation, Trump issued a federal pardon to Bannon after he was charged with defrauding donors of a fundraising effort for Trump’s mission to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon served as an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. The following year, he worked as the former president’s chief White House strategist.