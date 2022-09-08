WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Steve Bannon, a onetime political advisor to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Thursday in New York authorities to face charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The charges come more than 1-1/2 years after Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency, excusing Bannon from a federal fraud case.

The 68-year-old and three other men had been charged in August 2020 with defrauding donors in a private $25 million fundraising drive, known as “We Build the Wall,” to help build Trump’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, some of the money was used to finance about a three-mile stretch of the wall.

The case may mirror parts of the federal case concerning the wall, though it is unclear because the indictment has not been unsealed yet.

Bannon’s new indictment is being issued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. His state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution.

Bannon, 68, acknowledged in a statement Tuesday that he would be charged soon.

Bannon said Bragg “has now decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election,” accusing the Democratic prosecutor of targeting him because Bannon and his radio show are popular among Trump’s Republican supporters.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to the federal indictment, including to charges he diverted close to $1 million for personal expenses including his credit card bill, jewelry, and golf equipment. The federal case was dismissed when Trump pardoned him.

In Bannon’s state-level case, any double jeopardy argument would likely fall flat because his federal case didn’t involve an acquittal or conviction. Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes, not state offenses.

Two other men involved in the “We Build the Wall” project pleaded guilty in April. They had been scheduled to be sentenced this week, but that was recently postponed to December.

A third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict.