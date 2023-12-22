Ex-Dodger Steve Garvey wants to bring ‘new voice’ to Senate

(NewsNation) — Former Los Angeles Dodger and All-Star Steve Garvey is making a play for the U.S. Senate in California, running as a Republican in a state that favors Democrats by 2-to-1.

Can he round the bases by building a consensus?

He’s polling in second place in the primary, which he said Friday on “CUOMO” shows he’s gaining traction.

“I’ve always thought that, you know, I never played for Democrats or Republicans or independents or libertarians. I played for all the fans, and then when I decided to run, I said, ‘I’m running for all the people’ because that’s who I am,” Garvey said.

As a Republican, Garvey will face an uphill battle running for a seat in a blue state held by Democrat Dianne Feinstein since 1992.

Feinstein died earlier this year, and Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to the post. Butler is not seeking reelection, and Garvey is facing off against Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, among other candidates, in the primary.

A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Thursday shows Schiff with a lead at 28% and Garvey in second place at 19%.

In California, all candidates are on the ballot in the primary, and the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

“I see Californians starting to stand up and starting to say, ‘We’ve had this malaise, we need somebody with a new voice, with fresh ideas, somebody who we can trust,'” Garvey said. “We’ve made great traction in 10 weeks.”

