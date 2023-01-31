Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) gives an opening statement during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing to discuss the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Dobbs on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

(NewsNation) — Now that Republicans lead the House of Representatives, and GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky is chair of the House Oversight Committee, they plan to start a lengthy list of investigations into the Biden administration and others.

These include probes into President Joe Biden’s family’s business dealings, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the administration’s policies on the southern border.

As Democrats had a number of hearings when former President Donald Trump was in office, NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt says this is now Republicans’ chance for payback.

“The hearing itself is the point,” Stirewalt said on “Morning in America.” “The goal is to inflict pain on the administration of the other party.”

This is true for both groups, Stirewalt added.

“As Republicans begin their bevy of inquests here, they have to think about, ‘Who’s your real audience?'” he said. “Is it just pleasing primary voters who brought you here? Or are you trying to convince people, you’re trying to change minds?”

