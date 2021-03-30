Student loan cancellation? Senate and White House at odds

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A group of Democratic senators continues to call on President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 in federal student loan debt.

“(We’re trying) to get President Biden to forgive up to $50,000 of student debt,” said Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

Sen. Menendez, joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in a video to call on people to reach out to The White House.

“We’re asking you to email, call, write President Joseph Robinette Biden and tell him you want this done,” Schumer said. “We’re trying to get as many people to contact The White House as possible.”

WATCH: I talked with @SenWarren and @SenatorMenendez about how we made sure the #AmericanRescuePlan makes student loan forgiveness tax-free.



Now President Biden can #CancelStudentDebt without anyone getting stuck with a tax bill. https://t.co/1iXzWYExYG — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 29, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the push from President Biden’s own party.

“We have not ruled out unilateral action,” Psaki said, saying the administration is looking at actions, authorities and borrower defense.

She also said The White House has called on Congress to cancel $10,000 in debt. She didn’t have a timeline on any announcements from President Biden.

The American Rescue Plan included a provision to ensure student debt would be canceled tax-free.