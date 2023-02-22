Subpoena looms over Hunter Biden as GOP probe continues

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday to comply with a House Oversight Committee subpoena requesting information on his overseas business dealings, according to multiple reports.

The GOP-controlled House of Representatives has promised to conduct various investigations into the president’s family. The Oversight Committee, led by Kentucky Rep. James Comer, says it is investigating the Biden family’s “domestic and international business dealings.” The panel claims it wants to know whether the alleged activities compromised “national security.”

Hunter Biden has long been in the crosshairs of the GOP. His ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, have been a fixation for many conservative-leaning outlets.

The younger Biden joined the board of Burisma in 2014, around the time his father, then vice president, was helping conduct the Obama administration’s foreign policy with Ukraine. Several members of the GOP have long argued, without evidence, that Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine influenced the Obama administration’s policies toward the Eastern European nation.

The Oversight Committee has also requested documents from a former Serbian foreign affairs minister related to Biden’s son. According to NBC News, Vuk Jeremić is a “key witness” in the committee’s investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.