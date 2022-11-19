Sununu: GOP must stop supporting ‘unelectable’ candidates’

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said if the GOP wants to have any shot at winning future elections, they will need to start backing candidates who can “close the deal in November.”

In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Sununu blasted some members of his party for supporting candidates he dubbed “crazy” and “unelectable.”

“There were a lot of folks across the board that were very extreme,” he said. “It’s not about being more conservative or not, but just very extreme in their unwillingness — apparently — to work across party lines.”

Sununu did not name any Republican candidates or lawmakers in particular. He did, however, give credit to the Democrats and their risky strategy of funding and elevating GOP candidates who refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Unfortunately, they did a very good job spending a lot of money early on defining our candidates before they could introduce themselves to the electorate,” he said. “It’s a very important point, they spent a lot of money early in these primaries.”

Dozens of GOP candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election results lost their midterm races, and others won by smaller margins than expected in red territory.

And as far as former President Donald Trump announcing another run for the White House in 2024, Sununu isn’t all that interested.

“It’s just not going to matter,” he said. “Look, you have a former president — and and I’m not pro-Trump, I’m not anti-Trump — but we’re just moving on.”