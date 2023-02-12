Sununu takes shots at DeSantis, signaling potential 2024 bid

(NewsNation) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took shots at fellow Republican, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis Sunday, as signs indicate his potential bid for the GOP ticket in the 2024 presidential elections.

On CBS News, Sununu said he thought DeSantis was a good governor but indicated that his policies were antithetical to Republican ideals, pointing to DeSantis’ penalization of Disney and other non-profits.

“If we’re trying to beat the Democrats at being big-government authoritarians, remember what’s going to happen,” Sununu said on CBS News’s “Face The Nation” Sunday. “Eventually, they’ll have power in a state or in a position and then they’ll start penalizing conservative businesses and conservative nonprofits and conservative ideas. That is the worst precedent in the world.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with Politico last week, Sununu touted himself as the “most fiscally conservative governor in the country,” and also took the opportunity to slam DeSantis on his policies relating to personal freedoms.

Another indicator of Sununu’s possible interest in the nation’s top job: he set up a political action committee (PAC) last week, and also said he didn’t think former President Donald Trump was going to get the Republican nomination in the next election.

The field of potential candidates for the GOP ticket is growing with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley expected to announce her candidacy at an event on Wednesday.

But a recent Monmouth University poll shows Sununu, if he were to run, isn’t getting a lot of attention from voters yet, with DeSantis and Trump both leading the pack with 33% each. They are trailed by former Vice President Mike Pence (2%), former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (1%), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (1%), Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (1%), and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (1%).

However, of this group, only Trump has officially announced his candidacy.

White House columnist and The Hill reporter Niall Stanage said on “NewsNation Prime” Sunday that it was very early to be seeing heated political rhetoric between potential candidates but that the race was started early by Trump who announced his candidacy a week after the midterms.

“Right now it looks like Trump and DeSantis are far and away the big two,” he said. “But if you’re another potential candidate you want to get in this race, you have to first make an impact. And one of the easiest ways to make an impact in politics is by attacking rivals.”