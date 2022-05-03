Supreme Court abortion decision leak spurs national protests

(NewsNation) — Abortion-rights protests around the nation were planned Tuesday after a leaked document obtained by Politico indicated the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators from both sides of the abortion divide flocked to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., carrying signs and chanting into megaphones. Some prayed.

“Abortion is healthcare,” read the sign held by demonstrator Jonah Smith from California.

A woman by the name of “Robin” from the D.C. area held a sign saying, “You are waking a volcano.”

Activists were stunned by the leak as the news began reverberating around the world.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., spoke to protesters outside the Supreme Court building.

“Our Republican colleagues … have gone against the grain of the American people,” she said. “They have gone against the grain of the women of America.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., can be seen in a tweet addressing protesters, saying, “We are not going back.”

Organizers from the Women’s March announced plans for a Tuesday evening rally, tweeting, “We’re horrified, saddened, and livid. If you are too, then now is the time to show up and show them our movement won’t back down from protecting our reproductive rights.”

The Woman’s March called for its supporters across the country “to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square.”

Demonstrations were being organized across the country.

Former Sen. Hilary Clinton shared information for a protest planned in New York’s Foley Square.

“If you’re in New York this afternoon, join grassroots organizers in support of abortion rights at Foley Square,” she tweeted.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights promoted a National Week of Action, with protests planned all of next week and a series of “emergency protests” planned for Tuesday evening.

Dave Behrle, 70, of Safety Harbor holds a sign while standing outside the All Women’s Health Center of Clearwater on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Social media posts indicated these protests were being planned at the U.S. Courthouses in Los Angeles and Chicago, in Atlanta at CNN downtown, in Dayton at the Municipal Court Building, at the Federal Building in Houston, at City Hall in Philadelphia and at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

The group called on supporters to wear and spread the green bandana — the international symbol of abortion rights.

“It is not too late to stop the Supreme Court from taking away the right to abortion,” the group tweeted.

Planned Parenthood of Florida planned a “rapid response” rally in Miami and another outside City Hall in Orlando.

Anti-abortion protesters also positioned themselves near abortion providers around the country Tuesday.

Dave Behrle, 70, of Safety Harbor, held a sign stating “Pray to end abortion,” while standing outside the All Women’s Health Center of Clearwater, Fla.

And longtime activist Barbara Beavers handed out anti-abortion materials to an incoming patient outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s last remaining abortion clinic, called the “Pinkhouse.”