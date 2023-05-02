Dems, Republicans clash over Supreme Court ethics at hearing

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) called for the Supreme Court to adopt a code of conduct at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday investigating ethics on the nation’s highest court, but received pushback from Republican committee members, who said the probe is politically motivated.

This hearing comes after two media reports detailing improper gifts and land deals involving Supreme Court justices.

ProPublica recently published an article revealing that Justice Clarence Thomas had not disclosed two decades’ worth of luxury vacations paid for by Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow, who has also bought real estate from Thomas.

Thomas described Crow as a dear friend, saying he didn’t believe he needed to disclose those vacations.

Then, just last week, Politico released a report that Justice Neil Gorsuch had not disclosed the identity of a person who bought property from him in Colorado.

That person ended up being the head of a law firm with several cases before SCOTUS.

In opening statements Tuesday Durbin pointed out that Congress and the judicial branch created ethics laws and standards for federal judges, and argued an enforceable code of conduct is needed for the Supreme Court as well.

“We are here today because the Supreme Court of the United States of America does not consider itself bound by these rules,” Durbin said.

Referencing the recent reports about Thomas and Gorsuch, Durbin said it’s “pretty clear” to most that this is not the ordinary course of business, and said it should not be a standard for those in public service.

“We wouldn’t tolerate this from a city council member or alderman,” Durbin said. “The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethical standards.”

But Republicans accused Democrats of wanting to destroy the court’s legitimacy and targeting conservative justices, because they’re not getting the Supreme Court decisions they want.

While he, too, says he wants the Supreme Court to be more transparent and have rules the public can relate to, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) at the same time added that he’s never wanted Congress to take over the court’s ability to regulate itself.

“This assault on Justice Thomas is well beyond ethics,” Graham said. “It is about trying to delegitimize a conservative court that was appointed through the traditional process.”

One of those who testified was Jeremy Fogel, a former federal judge for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, who pointed out that trust in the courts has eroded for a number of reasons, including political partisanship, controversial decisions, and social media mis- and disinformation.

“In this fraught environment, I believe that the absence of a formal structure for defining and validating the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court justices is untenable,” Fogel said. “Too many Americans already think that the justices decide cases based on their political preferences and alliances instead of the law. Lack of clarity about the justices’ ethical obligations only feeds that perception.”

Chief Justice John Roberts, Fogel said, has previously explained that the Supreme Court differs from lower courts, and as such, it would be inappropriate for it to adopt an identical code of conduct as one for federal judges.

Although Fogel agreed with Roberts on that point, the former judge said that doesn’t mean the Supreme Court should have no formal code at all.

Instead, Fogel said, it could adopt a “modified code that accounts for these differences.”

As part of this hearing, members invited Roberts to testify, but he declined to do so.

“Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the chief justice of the United States is exceedingly rare, as one might expect in light of the separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence,” Roberts said in a statement.

Durbin criticized the chief justice’s refusal to speak at the hearing, as well as his reasoning for doing so, on Tuesday.

“Answering legitimate questions from the people’s elected representatives is one of the checks and balances that helps preserve the separation of powers,” he said.

Graham pointed out, though, that Roberts’ statement declining to testify at the hearing was not only signed by himself, but all nine judges.

NewsNation digital producer Devan Markham contributed to this article.