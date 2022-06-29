U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of this Supreme Court term.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire on Thursday, paving the way for President Joe Biden’s appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in to the lifetime position to replace him, the court said on Wednesday.

Breyer, 83, has served on the court since 1994 and announced his plans to retire in January. He will retire at noon on Thursday shortly after the court issues the last of its rulings of the current term.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jackson is set to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s top judicial body.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer said in a letter to Biden.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney have said they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.

Thomson Reuters contributed to this report.