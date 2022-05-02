(NewsNation) — The Supreme Court has already voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a report from Politico they say is based on a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito reportedly wrote in the nearly 100-page opinion.

A draft opinion leaking to the press is unprecedented, Politico admits in their story. NewsNation has not independently verified the authenticity of the document.

The Supreme Court declined to comment.

NewsNation host Dan Abrams said this does not necessarily signal the court’s definitive vote, which will not be released until summer.

Still, Abrams believes that if this document is legitimate, the court is indeed likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is going to take some time; this is going to take a couple of months,” Abrams said Monday on his program, “Dan Abrams Live.” “These kinds of internal documents get circulated at the Supreme Court and changes get made — compromises, etc. But, this is a very, very important development because this draft opinion from the Supreme Court is a complete repudiation of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.”

The opinion comes from the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mississippi is one of several states that enacted a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Proponents of legal abortion argued it went against Roe v. Wade’s ruling that access to abortion was a constitutional right.

Many expected the current court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, could limit the scope of Roe v. Wade in this ruling, but Alito’s opinion suggests the court will go further and allow each state to decide its own abortion laws.

In the document Politico obtained, Alito said abortion should never have been decided by the Supreme Court.

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the draft opinion says.

Reaction has included not only comments on the future of abortion rights in this country, but also those apoplectic that something like this could leak.

May Davis, a former legal adviser to President Donald Trump, said the leak might be possible because the Supreme Court operates openly within its building. Drafts are circulated among clerks and other justices.

“It will change the way the Supreme Court operates. It will change the trust in the building,” Davis said on “NewsNation Special Coverage.”

“It’s coming from a very suspicious source,” former prosecutor Katie Cherkasky said on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “It’s not final, even if it is legitimate. And to the extent that this does become the law of the land, I don’t know that that would be particularly surprising.”

If the court does overturn Roe v. Wade, nearly half the states are widely expected to restrict or ban abortion. According to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for reproductive rights, 22 states have abortion-restriction laws on the books that are blocked by Roe v. Wade. They list four other states as “likely” to ban abortion.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D, Mass.) said the ruling was evidence of “an extremist Supreme Court.” Candidates in Democratic primary races are calling to repeal the Senate filibuster rules and pass a federal bill of abortion rights.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has had a chance to overturn Roe v. Wade. In 1992, the court upheld the constitutional guarantee to an abortion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, but some were surprised.

After oral arguments, Justice Anthony Kennedy switched his vote to side with those that ruled in favor of maintaining what they called the “essential holding” of Roe v. Wade. However, Casey allowed the states to place some restrictions on first trimester abortions, whereas Roe allowed none.

Casey also established a fetus viability standard after which states could ban abortions, but said state restrictions could not place an “undue burden” on those seeking an abortion.

The ruling also avoided a scenario some justices were leery of: the Supreme Court going against its own precedent. It’s happened before — Brown v. Board of Ed overturning “separate but equal,” for example. But some worry this could open a door to other reversals, or weaken the court’s credibility.

“It’s going to be damaging to the court,” said Aggressive Progressive Podcast host Chris Hahn on “NewsNation Special Coverage.”

Still, not everyone believes this signals a court looking to undo other previous rulings. Said Davis: “[Roe v. Wade] has always been a very unique doctrine.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.