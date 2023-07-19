Most Americans disapprove of current Supreme Court: Poll

An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 2, 2020. Days after the Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions on June 29, 2023, activists say they will sue Harvard over its use of legacy preferences for children of alumni. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(NewsNation) — Most Americans have a negative view of the current Supreme Court and think the justices are too influenced by politics, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

Only 35% of U.S. adults surveyed approve of the way the nation’s highest court is handling its job, compared to 55% who disapprove. Although, there were wide partisan differences.

The vast majority of Republicans, 65%, approve of the court, whereas just 12% of Democrats and 36% of Independents feel the same way.

The latest approval rating is a slight improvement from June when just 29% of Americans liked the way the Supreme Court was doing its job.

There was also room for agreement across the two parties.

Most Republicans (55%) and Democrats (87%) think the nine justices “are too influenced by politics.” Overall, 70% of those surveyed felt the same.

The Quinnipiac results come just weeks after the end of the Supreme Court’s 2022-2023 term that will be remembered for a number of high-profile decisions.

The Supreme Court struck down the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions. When asked whether universities should be allowed to use race as one of the factors in admissions, most respondents (58%) in the new poll said no.

President Biden also saw his student loan forgiveness plan shot down after the court determined Biden did not have the authority to cancel the debt under the HEROES Act.

A third consequential ruling determined that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

Most Republicans (52%), Democrats (88%) and Independents (68%) don’t think businesses should be allowed to refuse service to people who are gay or lesbian, the Quinnipiac poll found.