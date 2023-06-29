Biden ‘strongly’ disagrees with SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said the United States Supreme Court has reversed precedent in its decision to strike down affirmative action policies that allow for the limited use of race as a factor in college acceptance practices.

The court has “once again walked away from decades of precedent,” Biden said Thursday in remarks at the White House.

“I strongly, strongly disagree with the court’s decision,” the president said.

Biden said the court’s decision goes against U.S. values

“I believe our colleges are stronger when they’re racially diverse. Our nation is stronger, but because we are tapping into the full range of talent in this nation,” he said .

He added: “I also believe that while talent, creativity and hard work are everywhere across this country, not equal opportunity — it is not everywhere across this country. We cannot let the decision be the last word.”

Biden said the idea is misunderstood, and explained how affirmative action works.

“I’ve always believed that the promise of America is big enough for everyone to succeed and that every generation of Americans, we have benefited by opening the doors of opportunities just a little bit wider to include those who have been left behind,” Biden said. “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse.”

Biden said higher learning institutions should apply a new standard in admission in which they “take into account the adversity a student has overcome when selecting among qualified applicants.”

He also asked colleges and universities not to reject the cause of diversity in admissions and not abandon the pursuit of a more equal higher education system.

“We cannot let this decision be the last word,” Biden said. “The court can render a decision, it cannot change what America stands for.”

He called for a “new path forward a path consistent with a law that protects diversity and expands opportunity.”

“I want to offer some guidance to our nation’s colleges as they review their admission systems after today’s decision, guidance that is consistent with today’s decision. They should not abandon … their commitment to ensure student bodies of diverse backgrounds and experience that reflect all of America. What I propose consideration is a new standard, where colleges take into account the adversity a student has overcome when selecting among qualified applicants.”

Biden said one of the greatest strengths of America is the country’s diversity.

“I know today’s court decision is a severe disappointment for so many people, including me, but we cannot let the decision be a permanent setback for the country,” he said. “We need to keep an open door of opportunities. We need to remember that diversity is our strength.”

Biden directed the Department of Education to analyze practices to help colleges and universities build more diverse and inclusive student bodies.

At the end of his address, a reporter asked Biden “Is this a rouge court?”

“This is not a normal court,” Biden replied.