FILE PHOTO: Joseph Percoco (L), former aid to New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, walks out of the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York, September 22, 2016. (REUTERS/Bria Webb/File Photo)

(NewsNation) — Joseph Percoco, an ex-aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had his bribery conviction overturned on Thursday by the Supreme Court.

Reuters reports that the highest court in the nation’s ruling further limits the ability of federal prosecutors to pursue corruption cases.

Percoco worked for New York governors Mario Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo.

In 2018, Percoco was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for seeking $315,000 in bribes for helping two corporate clients of lobbyist Todd Howe who were seeking state benefits and business.

While Percoco was working in the governor’s office before and after the scheme, NewsNation partner The Hill reports that for the duration of it, he was serving as the reelection campaign manager for Andrew Cuomo, who is the brother of NewsNation host Chris Cuomo.

Because he was a private citizen and not a government aide at the time, Percoco argued he should not have been convicted for conspiracy to deprive the government of “honest services,” according to The Hill.

Judges ruled 9-0 Thursday that the jury which convicted Percoco was given an erroneous instruction. The case was sent back to the lower courts for further proceedings.

“Percoco was convicted of this offense based on instructions that required the jury to determine whether he had a “special relationship” with the government and had “dominated and controlled” government business,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority. “We conclude that this is not the proper test for determining whether a private person may be convicted of honest-services fraud, and we therefore reverse and remand for further proceedings.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also reversed former construction company executive Louis Ciminelli’s conviction in a related but separate case. The case involving Ciminelli focused on Howe’s role as a consultant hired to help administer Cuomo’s $1 billion revitalization initiative for the Buffalo, New York, area, according to Reuters.

Executives at two companies, including Ciminelli, conspired with Howe and Alain Kaloyeros, the former president of State University of New York’s Polytechnic Institute, to rig bids to ensure contracts went to their firms, prosecutors said.