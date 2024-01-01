What role does AI have in the legal system?

(NewsNation) —Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts released his annual year-end report on the federal courts, but critics pointed out that he didn’t address matters surrounding former President Donald Trump.

Instead, Roberts focused on the role of artificial intelligence in the legal system.

“Legal research may soon be unimaginable without it,” Roberts wrote. “AI obviously has great potential to dramatically increase access to key information for lawyers and non-lawyers alike. But just as obviously it risks invading privacy interests and dehumanizing the law.”

Defense attorney and former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan joined “NewsNation Now,” to break down the report and the ethics of AI in the justice system.

“I don’t think artificial intelligence is ever going to replace the human side, the intellectual thought process that is required for the trier of facts,” Kaplan said.

The rule of law evolves daily and requires sympathy, empathy and emotion, he said. Although the technology is useful, it also has its risks, Kaplan said, adding that he would be “terribly embarrassed” if lawyers shifted toward relying solely on AI.

“Artificial intelligence, while it will add to the efficiency, around the judicial process, it cannot and I don’t believe will ever replace the trier of fact or a judge,” Kaplan said.

NewsNation digital reporter Katie Smith contributed to this report.