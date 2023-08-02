Public approval of the Supreme Court remains at record low

The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., is seen on Friday, June 30, 2023. The court will decide on student debt relief and a free speech case involving same-sex wedding websites. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

(NewsNation) — Public approval of the Supreme Court remains at a record low, unchanged by decisions made during the most recent term.

The court’s rating, based on polling from Gallup, dropped to 40% after the Dobbs decision, which reversed Roe v. Wade and removed the right to seek an abortion. Gallup has been polling Americans on their view of the Court since 2000 and over the 23 years, the highest rating for the Court has been 62%.

Gallup found that views of the Court were split by party lines, with 62% of Republicans approving and only 17% of Democrats and 41% of independents.

The polling comes after the Court has been embroiled in ethics controversy, with reports of Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas receiving money from donors and Justice Sonia Sotomayor using her staff to push sales of her books.

Lawmakers have pushed for the Court to adopt an official ethics code and to appoint someone to oversee and enforce ethics guidelines. But Chief Justice John Roberts has pushed back on the suggestion, saying there is no need for new ethics rules.

The conservative-majority Court has also come under fire for decisions issued since Dobbs. In the past term, the Court issued rulings that eliminated affirmative-action programs in college admissions, gutted the Clean Water Act, canceled President Joe Biden’s popular student debt forgiveness plan and allowed private businesses to discriminate against customers.

Cases set to be heard in the 2023-2024 term include those dealing with the Americans with Disabilities Act, gerrymandering, whistleblower laws and gun control. In the arena of regulatory power, the Court will also be hearing cases to determine if the funding of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau is constitutional and if the statute empowering the Securities and Exchange Commission violates the Constitution.