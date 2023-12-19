Sandra Day O’Connor funeral to be held at National Cathedral

Children pass by the portait of Sandra Day O’Connor as mourners pay their respects as the flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor lies in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. O’Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, died Dec. 1 at age 93.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will be honored Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral.

President Joe Biden and Chief Justice John Roberts will speak at her funeral services, expected to give tribute to O’Connor’s monumental actions.

A tribute service was held Monday for O’Connor. All nine current Supreme Court justices attended as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

O’Connor was hailed by many as a trailblazer for women in the field of law. She died on Dec. 1 at 93 years old.

Her death was announced by the Supreme Court, citing complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

She was named as the high court’s first female jurist by then-president Ronald Reagan in 1981. Then, sworn in as a Supreme Court justice by Chief Justice Warren Burger, ending 191 years of male exclusivity on the high court.

A rancher’s daughter who was largely unknown on the national scene until her appointment, she received more letters than any other member in the court’s history in her first year and would come to be referred to by commentators as the nation’s most powerful woman.

O’Connor had “an extraordinary understanding of the American people,” and never lost sight of how high court rulings affected ordinary Americans,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said.

She was also instrumental in bringing the justices together with regular lunches, barbecues and trips to the theater. “She understood that personal relationships are critical to working together,” the justice said.

The former justice was widely known for being a swing vote on the court. She will be remembered for writing landmark opinions on both abortion access and affirmative action.

She twice helped form the majority in decisions that upheld and reaffirmed Roe v. Wade, the decision that said women have a constitutional right to abortion.

Thirty years after that decision, a more conservative court overturned Roe, and the opinion was written by the man who took her place, Justice Samuel Alito.

She was also a key vote in the ruling that allowed George W. Bush to win the 2000 presidential election.

O’Connor retired at age 75, citing her husband’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease as her primary reason for leaving the court. John O’Connor died three years later, in 2009. After her retirement, she expressed regret that a woman had not been chosen to replace her.

She remained active, sitting as a judge on several federal appeals courts, advocating for judicial independence and serving on the Iraq Study Group. President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

At the service held Monday, Sotomayor delivered remarks, calling O’Connor both a legend and a friend while many onlookers continued to marvel at her accomplishments.

“I knew that Sandra would open the door for women in the law and serve, and it’s an inspiration to girls across the country. Later on, she would often say that it was good to be the first, but didn’t want to be the last,” Sotomayor said.

The University of Kansas School of Law also took the time to reflect on O’Connor’s legacy, and what she gave back to the community.

“Today we remember retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court. During a 2010 visit to KU, she reconnected with the KU law team who won the 1984 National Moot Court Competition,” the university wrote in a post on social media.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.