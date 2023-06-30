SCOTUS cancels Biden’s student debt plan. Read the full opinion.

(NewsNation) — In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would have provided relief to roughly 40 million Americans.

The plan forgave up to $10,000 in federal student debt for many borrowers, with an increase to $20,000 for borrowers who also received Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 per year. Biden passed it under the HEROES Act, a post-9/11 law that gave the executive branch the power to waive or modify statutes related to financial assistance in times of emergency.

Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, writing that the authority granted by the HEROES Act did not extend to canceling debt. Roberts said Biden did not have the authority to “rewrite that statute from the ground up.”

Justice Elena Kagan dissented, along with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, writing the court should not have even heard the case because the plaintiff were not personally injured by the forgiveness plan, but simply opposed it.

