SCOTUS decision on student loan forgiveness expected Friday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The United States Supreme Court is expected to announce rulings on President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday, one of the final cases still pending before the Court begins its summer recess.

In a 6-3 decision released Thursday, the court effectively ended the ability of colleges and universities to consider race in their admissions processes. The ruling guts affirmative action at higher learning institutions across the nation.

Now, Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan faces obstacles, as Friday’s ruling holds the potential to affect more than 40 million borrowers. Regardless of the court’s outcomes, student loan payments are set to resume in the upcoming fall season.

The student debt relief plan is currently confronted with two separate legal challenges, alleging that the president exceeded his presidential authority by canceling hundreds of billions of dollars in outstanding payments.

Six Republican state attorneys general argue that the plan would inflict financial harm on states by resulting in lost revenue.

The plan forgives up to $10,000 in federal student debt for borrowers and doubles the debt relief to $20,000 for borrowers who also received Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 per year. About half of the average debt held by Black and Hispanic borrowers would be wiped out, according to the White House.

In February, during oral arguments, SCOTUS seemed to cast doubt on whether the Biden administration had legal authority to cancel billions of dollars in student debt. Six Republican-led states also filed a legal challenge questioning whether the president, a Democrat, has the authority to forgive the debt.

In Congress, some Democrats joined Republicans in voting to block the program. But Biden vetoed that bill earlier this month.

As student loan payments are set to resume, Wells Fargo released a study revealing the average monthly payment for student loans will range from $210 to $314. The study also revealed that more than half of all borrowers owe $20,000 or less.

Wells Fargo estimates that about 7% of all borrowers, equivalent to around 3 million people, owe $100,000 or more in student debt.

According to the study, in 2021, more than 60% of borrowers were under the age of 40.

Those who completed their college education during the pandemic will experience significant changes since they have not had to make a student loan payment until this year.

Regardless of the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday, it is important to note that interest on student loans will start accruing on Sept. 1. However, official payments are scheduled to resume in October.