8 states that already had bans on affirmative action

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to restrict affirmative action in college acceptance has thrown decades of legal precedence into limbo. But in the last 20 years, several states didn’t wait for the high court’s ruling.

Here are the eight states that banned affirmative action before the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision:

Arizona

In 2010, Arizona voters approved Proposition 107, which banned the practice of considering race or ethnicity for admission to public colleges and universities. It also applied to units of state government.

Florida

Former Gov. Jeb Bush, a Republican, banned the practice under a 1999 executive order known as the “One Florida” initiative.

Idaho

In 2020, Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a bill banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education. The bill originated in the House and was amended in the Senate to avoid losing federal funding, according to The Associated Press.

Michigan

Michigan voters banned the practice under Proposition 2 in 2006. The ban was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 in a 6-2 ruling, according to CNN.

Nebraska

Affirmative action was banned in the state under a 2008 ballot measure known as the Nebraska Civil Rights Initiative.

New Hampshire

The state’s legislature passed House Bill 0623 in 2011, which banned affirmative action in public sector recruiting, hiring, promotions and university admission. The bill took effect in 2012.

Oklahoma

In 2012, voters in the state overwhelmingly passed The Oklahoma Affirmative Action Ban Amendment which banned the practice in public education, employment and contracting.

Washington implemented a ban on affirmative action in 1998. It was rescinded by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in 2022.