Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden’s hallmark student debt relief plan. In a 6-3 vote, the Court ruled the HEROES Act did not authorize the secretary of education to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal.

Chief Justice Roberts issued the opinion for the majority in Biden v. Nebraska, writing that the HEROES Act authorized the education secretary to “waive or modify” existing statutes related to financial assistance but “not to rewrite that statute from the ground up.”

“The Secretary’s new ‘modifications’ of these provisions were not ‘moderate’ or ‘minor.’ Instead, they created a novel and fundamentally different loan forgiveness program,” Roberts wrote.

Justice Elena Kagan authored the dissent, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Kagan called the decision to even hear the case “overreach,” writing “Under Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff must have standing to challenge a government action. And that requires a personal stake—an injury in fact. We do not allow plaintiffs to bring suit just because they oppose a policy.”

She also accused the majority of falling back on the “major questions doctrine,” a policy that began appearing in opinions in 2022, which allows the Court to reject an agency’s regulatory authority when it come to issues of major “political or economic” significance.

“So the majority resorts, as is becoming the norm, to its so-called major-questions doctrine. And the

majority again reveals that doctrine for what it is — a way for this Court to negate broad delegations Congress has approved, because they will have significant regulatory impacts. Thus the Court once again substitutes itself for Congress and the Executive Branch — and the hundreds of millions of people they represent — in making this Nation’s most important, as well as most contested, policy decisions,” Kagan wrote.

A White House source told NewsNation Biden would speak on student loan debt and is already prepared for this scenario with new actions to protect student borrowers. The source added the administration would also be making it clear that Republicans are responsible for denying relief to borrowers.

The plan forgave up to $10,000 in federal student debt for borrowers and doubled the debt relief to $20,000 for borrowers who also received Pell Grants and make less than $125,000 per year. About half of the average debt held by Black and Hispanic borrowers would have been wiped out, according to the White House.

In February, during oral arguments, the Supreme Court seemed to cast doubt on whether the Biden administration had legal authority to cancel billions of dollars in student debt. Six Republican-led states also filed a legal challenge questioning whether the president, a Democrat, has the authority to forgive the debt.

Regardless of the court’s decision, payments are coming due for borrowers. Student loan interest begins accruing on Sept. 1 and payments resume in October. More than 40 million Americans will have to start making federal student loan payments again at the end of the summer under the terms of a debt ceiling deal approved by Congress.

Even before the court’s decision, the partisan divide was back in the spotlight as Democrats and Republicans readied new proposals, from free college to targeted debt relief.

The idea of free college has long been pushed by progressives as the end goal of fixing the student loan system, while proposals for student debt forgiveness offer temporary relief to borrowers.

Republicans reject the ideas of both student debt relief and free college, saying they are unfair to those who do not want to attend the institutions or have already paid off their obligations.

While the Court struck down this plan, advocates for student debt relief have already floated other ways Biden could forgive loans, including using the 1965 Higher Education Act to cancel debt.

The Court also heard the case of two Texans who claimed they were injured by being declared ineligible for compensation under Biden’s proposal. In a unanimous ruling Friday, the Court found they did not have standing to sue.

The Hill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.