Pelosi’s alleged attacker to be charged Monday

(NewsNation) — The San Francisco district attorney is expected to formally charge the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a violent home invasion.

Police arrested 42-year-old David DePape, charging him with breaking into the speaker of the House’s home and violently attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer in the early hours of Friday morning.

DePape was arrested and charged with attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary after Paul Pelosi’s 911 call alerted police that he was in trouble.

The suspect is being held without bail and Pelosi is in the hospital, recovering from surgery on a fractured skill as well as serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

A joint investigation with the FBI, San Francisco Police and Capitol Police is currently underway.

Here’s what we know so far about the investigation and his alleged attacker, David DePape:

“We also know based on our investigation at this point, that this was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott.

DePape entered the Pelosi home and went upstairs, NewsNation has confirmed. Nancy Pelosi was not at the house on Friday. And news reports state that DePape yelled “Where’s Nancy?” several times.

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, on Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. The 82-year-old underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said Friday. There were no updates on his condition Saturday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Investigators work outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif.,on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, while searching for the Democratic leader. Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott.(Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. DePape is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer. DePape was known in Berkeley, Calif., as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

David DePape, center, records Gypsy Taub being led away by police after her nude wedding outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. DePape is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer. DePape was known in Berkeley, Calif., as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A police car is parked outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

82-year-old Paul Pelosi dialed 911 and alerted police to his intruder, speaking in code to dispatcher Heather Graves Rhymes.

“He was able to call 911 and dispatch kind of took it from there and read between lines. She felt that there was something more to it. But again, dispatchers have to report what they’re being told. But thankfully, experience and intuition you know, sometimes we weren’t you’re in this business long enough, you kind of get a sense for things and her intuition was on point,” Scott said during a news presser.

The two men were found struggling with a hammer when police arrived at the door. Police ordered both men to drop the hammer.

“Her actions (the dispatcher), in my opinion, resulted in both a higher priority dispatch and a faster police response. I think this was lifesaving,” Scott said.

DePape immediately pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and then violently attacked him with the hammer, the police chief explained. The officers entered the home, tackled the suspect, disarmed him and took the hammer away from him. Police then took the suspect into custody, Scott said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on Saturday, thanking everyone for their support and the fast action of the officers and the medical attention her husband received that morning.

“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,” Pelosi tweeted.

“So far so good. So far so good,” Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. said after leaving Zuckerberg hospital where his father is being treated.

DePape is known for being a “pro-nudity” activist and his social media profile shows him to be an anti-vaxxer and a conspiracy theorist.

There is a heavy security presence at the Pelosi house on Monday morning. Also, Capitol Police will need to reevaluate security policies for top officials and whether it can extend beyond leadership to family members.

David DePape will be formally charged Monday and arraigned on Tuesday.