Sussman trial enters what should be final day

Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NewsNation) — Jurors are gearing up to hear closing arguments from both sides today as prosecutors and Michael Sussman’s defense team wrap things up.

It’s entirely possible that after a mountain of arguments, jurors could come back with a decision as early as today.

For several days, there was an open question as to whether Sussman would take the stand in his own defense or not. In the end, he did not, so the trial was spared a final piece of drama and jurors will not hear from the man at the heart of the issue.

The trial concerns allegations that Sussman lied to the FBI back in 2016 when he brought the agency evidence of a link between a Russian bank and the Trump campaign. Sussman claimed at the time that he was working independently, when in fact he was being paid by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Lying to the FBI in that manner is a federal crime.

The FBI did investigate Sussman’s claims and found them to be baseless.

During the trial, jurors so far have been shown a text message Sussman sent to an FBI contact in which he made clear he was offering up the Trump information on his own, not at the behest of the Clinton campaign. They’ve also seen receipts surrounding his meeting with the FBI, and the info he provided, along with receipts, some charged to the Clinton campaign and some to his own law firm.

The case is expected to go to the jury early today.