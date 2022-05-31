Sussmann verdict could come today

(NewsNation) — A verdict may come today in the trial of Michael Sussmann, awaiting judgment on an accusation of lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors have worked to make that case over the course of the trial, the only one so far related to the Durham investigation, which has run for more than 3 years.

The allegation at the heart of the case is that Sussmann lied back in 2016 when he brought the FBI information about a link between a Russian bank and the Trump campaign. Sussmann claimed at the time that he was working independently when in fact he was working for and being paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The FBI investigated Sussmann’s claim and dismissed it.

Sussmann’s attorneys argue that there can be two truths here, that Sussmann was working for the Clinton campaign but that he still brought information to the FBI independently. Either way, the defense contends, the FBI would have investigated the claim. Now, it’s for the jury to decide if a crime was committed or if the two truths do in fact exist.

There was some speculation as the trial went on that Sussmann might take the stand in his own defense right up until the final day of testimony. However, he remained silent, meaning the jury will render its verdict never having heard from the accused.