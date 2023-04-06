Tennessee House poised to expel 3 Democrats over gun protest

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Tennessee’s Republican-controlled Statehouse is expected to vote to expel three Democrats for using a bullhorn to show support for a pro-gun control demonstration in the House chamber.

House members are expected to vote Thursday to remove Democratic representatives: Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Person from elected office after they took to the front of the House and chanted with gun control supporters who packed the gallery days after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three children.

Yet ahead of the vote, the question remains: Did the three Democrats break decorum and act inappropriately, or were they simply showing support for protesters calling for more gun control?

Some Republicans accuse them of shutting down legislative business and storming the podium.

“We’re trying not to get Washington here. The problem you have with Washington is no one is held accountable for their actions. These individuals have to be held accountable. We hold people accountable every single day,” said Rep. Justin Lafferty (R-Tenn.)

The GOP has demanded Johnson, Jones and Pearson be removed, with many drawing a comparison between the protest and the Jan. 6, 2021 siege at the nation’s Capitol.

Johnson, Jones and Pearson have already been stripped of their committee assignments.

“They’re trying to make us an example. This is a political lynching. But we will not back down,” Jones told reporters on Monday, The Tennessean reported.

The vote comes after the GOP has previously resisted removing its own members even when weighing criminal allegations.

Most recently, the Republican-controlled Statehouse declined to take action against a member accused of sexual misconduct, as well as those who have faced indictments or came under pressure for liking nearly nude social media posts.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has come out against the GOP trying to oust the lawmakers.

“By doing what they’re doing with these three legislators, they’re shrugging in the face of yet another tragic school shooting while our kids continue to pay the price. that’s what we’re seeing every time we hear one of these tragic events,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Expulsions in the Tennessee General Assembly do happen, but they remain rare.

A Tennessee Senate Democrat was expelled last year after getting convicted for using federal grant money on wedding expenses.

A two-thirds vote is needed Thursday to expel the three lawmakers.

Republicans currently control the state House 75 to 23.