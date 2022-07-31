(NewsNation) — Republican Texas Congressman Michael McCaul on Sunday supported the proposed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I think any member of Congress that wants to get (to) Taiwan should to show our commitment to Taiwan to provide political deterrence against President Xi in China,” he said in an interview with NewsNation affiliate KXAN.

Pelosi confirmed she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing.

China claims the island democracy as its own territory and has threatend to shoot down her plane if she visits.

Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and “democratic governance.”

“It’s her right to go,” McCaul said. “She did invite me. I have family obligations … and I can’t, you know, family first, but I support her right to go to Taiwan.”

McCaul said a visit from Pelosi would demonstrate that the American people are supportive of Taiwan and that we have a commitment to the island’s democratically elected government.

“If the Biden administration is going to tell her that she can’t go because President Xi doesn’t like that,” McCaul said, “why are we kowtowing to President Xi?”

NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.