The 25th Amendment explained

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — More calls came on Thursday to remove President Donald Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, following Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The procedure would temporarily transfer power to the Vice President.

The 25th Amendment was passed by Congress and ratified in 1967 as a way to ensure a continuity of power in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

It says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of the executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may by law provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would immediately assume the powers of acting president.

President Trump’s term is scheduled to end on Wed. Jan. 20, 2021, as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

