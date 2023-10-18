These 6 Republicans reversed their votes on Jordan for Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell short of the 217 votes needed to be elected Speaker of the House for a second time Wednesday, with 22 Republicans siding against him.

The roll call resulted in Jordan receiving 199 votes, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) received 212 and other candidates took the remaining 22 votes.

In total, six Republicans changed their votes from Tuesday’s ballot — four turning away from Jordan after previously supporting him, and two voting for him for the first time.

Republicans who switched their vote against Jordan:

Rep. Vern Buchanan (Fla.) voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) Rep. Drew Ferguson (Ga.) voted for Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa) voted for Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) Rep. Pete Stauber (Minn.) voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Republicans who flipped to Jordan on the second ballot:

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (Calif.) supported former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the first ballot Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.) voted for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) on the first ballot

Jordan also picked up a vote Wednesday from Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), who did not attend Tuesday’s vote.

Of the votes that went to other Republican candidates, seven were for Scalise and five were for McCarthy.

Here is the full list of 22 Republicans who voted against Jordan in the second ballot:

Rep. Don Bacon (Neb.) voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Rep. Vern Buchanan (Fla.) voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.) voted for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.) voted for McCarthy Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (N.Y.) voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.) voted for Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) Rep. Jake Ellzey (Texas) voted for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) Rep. Drew Ferguson (Ga.) voted for Scalise Rep. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) voted for Zeldin Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (Fla.) voted for McCarthy Rep. Tony Gonzales (Texas) voted for Scalise Rep. Kay Granger (Texas) voted for Scalise Rep. John James (Mich.) voted for former Rep. Candice Miller (R-Mich.) Rep. Mike Kelly (Pa.) voted for former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) Rep. Jen Kiggans (Va.) voted for McCarthy Rep. Nick LaLota (N.Y.) voted for Zeldin Rep. Mike Lawler (N.Y.) voted for McCarthy Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa) voted for Granger Rep. John Rutherford (Fla.) voted for Scalise Rep. Mike Simpson (Idaho) voted for Scalise Rep. Pete Stauber (Minn.) voted for Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) Rep. Steve Womack (Ark.) voted for Scalise

Jordan told reporters after the second vote that the GOP caucus had not yet decided if they would hold a third Speaker vote Wednesday.