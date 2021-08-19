Three senators become latest Congress members to test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 13: U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) walks through the Senate Subway during a roll call vote on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans criticized U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to remove all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, which has been delayed from its initial deadline of May 1. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Independent Senator Angus King of Maine and Democrat John Hickenlooper of Colorado all tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after experiencing what their offices described as mild symptoms.

Wicker, the top Republican on the Democratic-led Senate Commerce Committee, was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, had experienced mild symptoms, is in good health and is being treated by his Mississippi-based physician, his office said. Wicker is 70.

King, 77, was tested as a precaution after he began feeling unwell on Wednesday, his office said.

“While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King said in a statement, adding that he “began feeling mildly feverish” on Wednesday.

Hickenlooper, 69, also expressed his gratitude for the vaccine in a statement announcing his diagnosis.

“I’m grateful for the vaccine (and the scientists behind it) for limiting my symptoms and allowing us to continue our work for Colorado,” Hickenlooper said.

The Senate last week wrapped up its work in Washington for the month and is set to return for legislative business on Sept. 13.

More than 70 members of the House of Representatives and Senate have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Govtrack, a nonpartisan organization.

U.S. Representative Ron Wright, 67, died in February after testing positive for COVID-19 the prior month, making the Texas Republican the first member of the U.S. Congress to die from the disease.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said this month he tested positive, also despite being vaccinated. Graham completed a 10-day self-quarantine and returned to the Senate.

Other U.S. senators who previously have tested positive and recovered include Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Lee of Utah, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.