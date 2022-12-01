Former President Trump speaks during an event Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

(NewsNation) — After a legal showdown that lasted more than three years, a congressional committee gained access Wednesday to six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after the Treasury Department complied with a court order.

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee originally requested Trump’s tax returns in April 2019 but then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to turn them over.

At the time, the Justice Department under Trump sided with Mnuchin but in July 2021, the DOJ under President Joe Biden reversed that decision and ordered the Treasury to turn the tax returns over.

A last-ditch effort by Trump’s legal team to block the release was shot down by the Supreme Court in November and the tax returns were turned over to the House Committee.

the timeline of trump’s tax return battle