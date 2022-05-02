Title 42 divides Democrats

(NewsNation) — Democrats are hoping to flip some long-held Republican seats blue this year, but Title 42 has Democrats divided.

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring and the race to fill his seat could help tip the scales for Senate majority in the fall.

John Fetterman is one of the four candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, and he’s seen as the front-runner.

Fetterman says he is “100 percent” behind the president’s agenda — except for one major issue: Title 42.

The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has criticized the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42, and has called for Title 42 to remain in place in the interim until there is a comprehensive immigration plan.

The Pennsylvania Democratic primary is set for later this month — on May 17 — less than one week before Title 42 is set to expire.

So with Democrats divided on Title 42 leading into the primaries, there’s concern from the party that will weaken the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania come fall.