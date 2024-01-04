No top government official has majority job approval: Gallup poll

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., looks to President Joe Biden after Biden arrived at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(NewsNation) — Although it may seem like Americans don’t agree on much these days, most seem to share a general disdain for their government leaders.

No leading officials in the United States’ federal government received a job approval rating over 50% from Americans in a new Gallup poll, and many fared much worse.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is the least well-liked among leaders Gallup asked about, with only 27% of people approving of his job performance. Next lowest is President Joe Biden at 39%.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who has a 48% approval rate, is the official people surveyed had the most regard for. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, did second best, with 46% of people approving of the job he’s doing.

Still, Gallup points out Roberts has seen the biggest decline in his approval of the leaders in power since Dec. 2021 — something the polling company attributes to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, likely because of elevated inflation from recent years, was the only other leader whose approval rating fell by double digits: 53% to 43%.

Democrats, Gallup found, tend to be more supportive as a whole for their own party leaders than Republicans. For instance, 80% of Democrats approve of Jeffries’ performance, while 60% of Republicans approve of GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“One good thing that can be said of these ratings is that Americans evaluate Roberts and top congressional leaders better than the institutions they lead,” Gallup wrote. “Most recently, 41% approve of the Supreme Court and 15% of Congress. It’s evidently not the leaders per se who are dragging these numbers down but perceptions about the broader membership, how the institutions operate or how they have responded to issues they are tasked to address.”