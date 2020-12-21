Biden names more members to National Economic Council, communications team

President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he delivers a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden’s transition headquarters at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., (December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden has named additional people to the National Economic Council and his communications team.

Biden’s transition team announced in a statement Monday that David Kamin will join the NEC as deputy director, along with Bharat Ramamurti as deputy director for the National Economic Council for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection. Joelle Gamble was also named special assistant to the president for economic policy.

The National Economic Council coordinates the administration’s domestic and international economic policymaking process.

“Working families are struggling through the deepest, most inequitable economic and jobs crisis in modern history. This is no time to build back the way things were before — this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all,” Biden said in a statement. “Today’s appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class. With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation’s unprecedented economic challenges.”

Biden’s communications team is also expanding.

A former TV reporter and one-time spokesperson for Karl Dean’s campaign for governor has joined the Biden administration’s White House communications team.

Paige Hill will serve as a senior regional communications director, according to the transition team’s website.

Hill recently served in a communications role for the Biden campaign in Georgia on post-election lawsuits and recounts. She filled other communications positions in Biden’s campaign, including in South Carolina.

Hill was Karl Dean’s communications director in 2018 when the former Nashville mayor lost to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Before the Oklahoma native worked on campaigns, Hill previously worked at WKRN, a NewsNation affiliate in Nashville.