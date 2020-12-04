Biden says Trump inaugural presence important to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden says it is important that President Donald Trump attend his inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.

Trump aides have expressed skepticism that the president would attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump has pursued post-election lawsuits in several battleground states with claims of voter fraud and irregularities. However, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking Thursday to CNN, Biden said, “It is totally his decision.” He added, “It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country.”

Biden lamented Trump’s refusal to concede, saying, “These kinds of things happen in tin-horn dictatorships.”

He said he hoped Trump would attend the inauguration to set an example to other nations on the democratic process.

NewsNation reached out to the White House for comment, and President Trump has yet to comment publicly as to whether or not he’ll attend Biden’s inauguration.