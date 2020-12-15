Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm gives a thumbs-up after delivering her remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to choose former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy in his administration, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Granholm, 61, was Michigan’s first female governor, serving two terms in the battleground state, from 2003 to 2011. She worked with Biden, who was vice president under former President Barack Obama, on the 2009 bailout of automobile manufacturers General Motors Co and Chrysler.

I’m honored that President-elect @joeBiden has placed his faith in me as his Energy Secretary nominee. We have an opportunity to build back better while creating millions of jobs — we can do it! — Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) December 18, 2020

Despite concerns from some autoworkers, she supported efforts to build advanced battery plants for electric cars in Michigan. She also pushed through a modest energy standard that required a portion of the state’s energy be generated by renewable sources.

If confirmed by the Senate, Granholm is expected to play a role in boosting advanced batteries, energy efficiency, and electricity generation from renewable and nuclear power as Biden makes curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration.