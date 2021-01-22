Button Trump used to order Diet Coke disappears from Oval Office’s Resolute Desk

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — One item from the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk has disappeared following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In the early days of the Donald Trump administration, reports surfaced that the 45th president used a red button atop a small wooden box to summon his caffeine fix — Diet Coke.

“With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president,” the AP wrote in a 2017 profile.

Several other presidents have used the little red button for the speedy delivery of other items as well.

It is unclear why President Biden removed the button from the oval office.