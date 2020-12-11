Eyes on President-elect Biden’s pick for head of DOJ amid investigation into son Hunter

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — News of a federal investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden is drawing more attention to who the president-elect may pick to lead the Justice Department.

Hunter revealed Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware is looking into his tax affairs, as part of an investigation that was launched in 2018.

He has a history of international financial dealings, but has not been charged and denies any wrongdoings.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have accused him of profiting from his political connections.

Legal experts say this latest development could complicate Joe Biden’s pick for Attorney General, the highest profile cabinet pick left

Whoever he chooses could oversee the investigation into his son, and will likely face questioning from Republicans about the matter in Senate confirmation hearings next year.