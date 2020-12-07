Michigan Gov. Whitmer, LA Mayor Garcetti to help plan Biden’s inauguration

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talks with people as Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) takes part in a campaign stop at IBEW Local 58 on October 25, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and House Majority Whip James Clyburn are among the handful of people chosen to help organize President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

The presidential inaugural committee announced five co-chairs on Monday, which also include Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, NewsNation affiliate WLNS reported.

The co-chairs are responsible for helping guide the committee through the planning and organizing of historic inaugural activities, while prioritizing keeping people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris named more members of their health team. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was chosen to serve as secretary of the Health and Human Services Department. If confirmed, he’d be the first Latino to lead the health agency.

Biden first formed the presidential inaugural committee several weeks ago. He named Delaware State University President Tony Allen to serve as CEO of the committee, with campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group’s executive director.

The inaugural committee has said it intends to work on “prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans” in the festivities.

The committee’s five new co-chairs all released statements about their roles and the inauguration:

MICHIGAN GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER

“I am humbled to become a part of the inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as a Co-Chair. This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans,” Gov. Whitmer said. “While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country.”

HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP JAMES CLYBURN

“This will be one of the most important inaugurations in America’s history as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn-in as our next President and Vice President of the United States and prepare to tackle the great crises and challenges facing our country. I am proud to be a part of this history as Chair of their Presidential Inaugural Committee. The peaceful transfer of power surrounding the inauguration is a bedrock of American democracy that represents our nation’s highest ideals. This inauguration will show the country and the world something I have always known: we know Joe, and Joe knows us,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn wrote.

LOS ANGELES MAYOR ERIC GARCETTI

“I am honored to join the Presidential Inaugural Committee as a Co-Chair to help organize a historic inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris that will engage Americans in every corner of the country and keep people safe. This inauguration will mark a turning point for Americans to unite and start building back better together, for generations to come. As we grapple with threats to our health, livelihoods and climate, this is a time for Americans to come together, work together and move forward together,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

LOUISIANA REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND

“It is my deep honor to become a Co-Chair for the inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. This inauguration will mark the day we begin to restore the soul of the nation and leaders who will showcase America’s honor, decency, and strength. While this year’s inaugural events will look different, we are going to keep everybody safe and empower Americans all across the country to celebrate this historic moment,” Rep. Cedric Richmond said.

DELAWARE REP. LISA BLUNT ROCHESTER

“Delaware sent Joe Biden to the Senate 48 years ago and now America is sending him to the White House. I am proud to serve as Co-Chair on the Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as we create an inauguration that keeps people safe and allows Americans across the country to participate in this part of history. As our country faces significant challenges, I know this inauguration will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future,” Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said.

President Donald Trump has yet to comment publicly as to whether or not he’ll attend Biden’s inauguration. Trump’s legal team continues to challenge the presidential election results in battleground states across the country. Judges in many of those states have rejected his campaign’s claims of fraud or irregularities.

Trump has yet to concede the presidential election to Biden, but teased running again for president in 2024 at a holiday reception at the White House last week.