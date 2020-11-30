From economic advisers to inauguration planners, Biden transition pushes forward

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden named several top advisers to serve on his administration’s economic team, as well as his presidential inauguration committee, on Monday.

On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to introduce the nominees and appointees to the key economic posts.

After the General Services Administration gave the greenlight to begin the formal transition process, Biden’s team has begun filling selections for his Cabinet nominees and key advisers.

On Sunday, Biden named his White House senior communications team, which is comprised of all women.

The transition team announced Monday who will lead Biden’s economic team, which includes Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. Yellen would be the first woman to chair the Treasury Department in its nearly 232-year history.

Yellen became Federal Reserve chair in 2014 when the economy was still recovering from the devastating Great Recession. In the late 1990s, she was President Bill Clinton’s top economic adviser during the Asian financial crisis.

“We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream—a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children,” Yellen said in a statement on Twitter following the announcement.

“As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all,” she added.

Wally Adeyemo was also nominated to serve as the first Black deputy Treasury secretary, if confirmed.

Other members announced include Neera Tanden, CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress. Biden nominated Tanden to serve as director of the White House Budget Office.

If confirmed, she would be the first woman of color and the first South Asian woman to lead the office that oversees the federal budget.

Tanden served as policy director for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign. Before that, she served as legislative director in Clinton’s Senate office and deputy campaign manager and issues director for Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign. She also served as a senior policy adviser in the Bill Clinton administration.

Cecilia Rouse, a labor economist and dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, was nominated to serve as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

“If confirmed, she will become the first African American and just the fourth woman to lead the CEA in the 74 years of its existence,” Biden’s transition team said in a statement.

Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey were named to serve as members on the council. Bernstein previously served as chief economist to Biden in the first years of the Obama administration. Boushey is the president, CEO and co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

“As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever,” Biden said in a statement. “This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy.”

Biden also determined on Monday who would help lead arrangements for his Jan. 20 inauguration. He named Delaware State University President Tony Allen to serve as CEO of his presidential inaugural committee and campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group’s executive director.

In a statement Monday, the inaugural committee said it will work on “prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans” in the festivities.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also set to receive their first classified intelligence briefing on Monday, a key step in taking control of national security.

President Donald Trump’s administration had previously refused to provide the briefings, but the White House gave the go-ahead last week.

Trump’s campaign and its Republican allies have lost a number of legal challenges seeking to overturn election results.

Over the weekend, Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot.

Meanwhile, a recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties completed on Sunday, confirming Biden’s victory in the battleground state. Trump’s campaign had paid $3 million for a recount of the two heavily Democratic counties, Milwaukee and Dane.