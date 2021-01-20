Trump follows tradition, leaves note for Biden

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump followed the presidential tradition of leaving a note for his successor, incoming Democrat Joe Biden.

The White House confirmed the note but Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal the contents or to characterize the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

Trump has decided not to attend the inauguration or engage in some historical engagements seen as symbolic transfer of power hallmarks, such as the luncheon, riding to the Capitol and hosting the incoming first family at the White House.

At a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland before traveling to Florida, Trump wished the new administration luck.

“I will always fight for you,” Trump said Wednesday morning. “I will be watching. I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”