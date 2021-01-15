LIVE: Biden inauguration security update from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — With just days to go until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Washington, D.C., is stepping up security, with thousands of National Guard troops standing by to protect the presidential swearing-in.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. EST about inauguration security. NewsNation will stream the news conference in the player above.

“I think this is probably the safest place in the country to be right now,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said Wednesday.



Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle plan to be at Biden’s inauguration, but some have their concerns after the Capitol was breached by a pro-Trump mob.



“These violent far-right-wing White Supremacists will come back with guns,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Thursday.



President Donald Trump said in a video address late Wednesday, “I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week.”



President Trump told his supporters to avoid violence in the days ahead: “It must stop.”



But Washington isn’t taking any chances.

Members of the National Guard are securing the area around the Capitol. Their numbers only expected to increase in the days ahead.

“As the President made clear yesterday we are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe Inauguration,” Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday afternoon.

Pence was briefed on the inauguration safety at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Thursday.

“Nearly 200 agencies have come together to ensure the security, safety of government officials, facilities and general public,” Pete Gaynor, FEMA Administrator added.

Pence plans to attend the inauguration this Wednesday to ensure a peaceful transition.